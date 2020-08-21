President extends greetings to nation on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad," said the President.

The President added that he would pray that Lord Ganesha would bless the nation to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. "At present, we are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. I hope and pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome this pandemic at the earliest possible and we all live a happy and healthy life," he added.

The President further asked the citizens of the nation to take a pledge to strengthen the mutual harmony, fraternity, and unity among people. "On this festival, let us pledge to strengthen the mutual harmony, fraternity and unity among all citizens of the country," he said. (ANI)