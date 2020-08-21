Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Cooperation being given to CBI, says minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that cooperation is being given to the CBI team, which has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:48 IST
Sushant case: Cooperation being given to CBI, says minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that cooperation is being given to the CBI team, which has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He was talking to reporters in Pune.

"I think nobody is creating any hurdle into this issue (investigation). The case was with the Maharashtra police, who are well-known for their functioning. They were carrying out their probe. Now the court has given the order (to transfer the case to the CBI)," Tope said. He added that since the matter is sub-judice, no politician or anybody else will interferes into it.

"It is our tradition to respect the law," he said. "Cooperation is being given to the CBI and proper investigation will happen," the minister said.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar, who had tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI, Tope said Parth was his friend and he was also associated with the party. Parth, who was publicly censured by the NCP patriarch recently for seeking a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death, had tweeted the remark without making any reference to the case.

"Pawar Family is an ideal family in the state as well as in the country. So there is no problem (within the family). Even if there is any temporary issue, it will be resolved within the family," Tope said.

Talking about Parth's tweet, Tope said there was no need to draw any inference out of it. The minister said that the state is moving towards further unlocking process and more relaxations will be introduced in a phased manner.

"But people should take utmost precautions and all the social distancing norms will have to be followed," he said. Tope appealed to the people to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh festival, which starts on Saturday, in a simple manner and avoid crowding in view of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tuneup with abdominal injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Ha...

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on image correctionCiting a news report which claimed the government is seeking to pla...

China must restore status quo ante in eastern Ladakh to resolve border standoff: Sources

The Chinese military is not serious about resolution of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is faced with an unanticipated consequence for its misadventure due to a strong response by the Indian Army, government sources said on Fri...

Association to present proposal on reopening private schools to govt

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will take part in a virtual meeting to prepare a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020