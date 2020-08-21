Sushant case: Cooperation being given to CBI, says minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that cooperation is being given to the CBI team, which has arrived in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He was talking to reporters in Pune.

"I think nobody is creating any hurdle into this issue (investigation). The case was with the Maharashtra police, who are well-known for their functioning. They were carrying out their probe. Now the court has given the order (to transfer the case to the CBI)," Tope said. He added that since the matter is sub-judice, no politician or anybody else will interferes into it.

"It is our tradition to respect the law," he said. "Cooperation is being given to the CBI and proper investigation will happen," the minister said.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar, who had tweeted "Satyamev Jayate" after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI, Tope said Parth was his friend and he was also associated with the party. Parth, who was publicly censured by the NCP patriarch recently for seeking a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death, had tweeted the remark without making any reference to the case.

"Pawar Family is an ideal family in the state as well as in the country. So there is no problem (within the family). Even if there is any temporary issue, it will be resolved within the family," Tope said.

Talking about Parth's tweet, Tope said there was no need to draw any inference out of it. The minister said that the state is moving towards further unlocking process and more relaxations will be introduced in a phased manner.

"But people should take utmost precautions and all the social distancing norms will have to be followed," he said. Tope appealed to the people to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh festival, which starts on Saturday, in a simple manner and avoid crowding in view of the pandemic.