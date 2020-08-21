UP BJP legislator Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest

BJP MLA from Deoria's Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said on Friday. He was 75. Singh was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute after he developed health complications and died during pacemaker implantation late on Thursday night, Mohan said.

The MLA was initially taken to the civil hospital where he tested negative for coronavirus. Vikram Singh, medical superintendent of Lohia Institute, said the MLA suffered a heart attack.

According to a report from Gorakhpur, the Sadar MLA was cremated at Muktidham in Badhalganj area late on Friday evening. His eldest son Sriprakash Singh performed the last rites. Senior administrative officials, Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Imran, and BJP leaders, including Deoria MP Dr. Ramapati Ram Tripathi, UP cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and many others attended his cremation.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which is in session, paid tributes to Singh, who was a sitting member. As soon as the House assembled, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed all members of Singh's death.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and leaders of all political parties -- Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress, SBSP and Apna Dal -- paid tributes to Singh and recalled his services. After observing two minutes' silence, the House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

"He was a devoted public figure who worked hard for the development of his constituency. He used to work for the poor and weaker sections of the society. In his death, the party has lost a dedicated worker and the public has lost a true well-wisher," Adityanath said in a statement. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death.

In a tweet, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss. The mortal remains of Singh, who is survived by three sons and four daughters, was taken to his Deoria residence from Lucknow.

Singh, who was first elected to the House in a by-election in 2000, was again elected in 2012 and 2017 state assembly polls..