Cong-led UDF to organise 2nd leg of online campaign demanding CM's resignation on Aug 27

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Friday decided to organize the second leg of its online 'Satyagraha -SpeakUpKerala' - in all local body wards in the state on August 27, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over corruption allegations.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Friday decided to organise the second leg of itsonline 'Satyagraha -SpeakUpKerala' - in all local body wards in the state on August 27, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over corruption allegations. Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Front leaders will hold the 'satyagraha' from their residences or offices following the COVID-19 health protocol.

"The UDF will organize second leg of its online innovative Satyagraha - #SpeakUpKerala - in all local body wards in the state on August 27, demanding that the corrupt Chief Minister resign and face CBI inquiry," Chennithala told reporters. The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly alleged that the bribery involved in the Life Mission project, a housing scheme for the poor, happened with the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Chennithala had earlier alleged that Swapna Suresh, the prime suspect in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before the NIA court that she had received Rs one crore as commission towards the Life Mission scheme which is meant to provide housing for the poor. "Chief Minister's statement that the government has no connection with the Wadakkanchery housing project under Life Mission except providing land is completely wrong and misleading.

The fact that decision makers in government knew about the bribe, proves that there was a top level conspiracy related to the housing scheme," Chennithala said. The senior congress leader claimed that the details of the MoU of the project signed by the representatives of Life Mission and Red Crescent published by the media show that the government was actively involved in the selection of a contractor for the project, Unitac LLC.

Red Crescent, an international humanitarian movement, had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore worth funds towards the Life Mission scheme. Earlier, Vijayan had dismissed the allegation that commission or bribe was paid in the Life Mission projects and said the woman would have had some contacts as she was with the UAE consulate and Red Crescent is a UAE-based organization.

