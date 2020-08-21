Four domestic staff at Sharad Pawar's Baramati house test COVID-19 positive

Four domestic staff deployed at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Govind Baug, Baramati have tested positive for COVID-19, the District Health Official said on Friday. However, nobody from his family has tested positive yet.

Maharashtra continues to top the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 14,161 new cases of COVID-19, 11,749 recoveries and 339 deaths were reported on Friday. The total number of COVID cases rose to 6,57,450 in the state, which included 4,70,873 recovered cases, 1,64,562 active cases and 21,698 deaths till date, as per the Maharashtra Health Department. (ANI)