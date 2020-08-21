Left Menu
Maharashtra reports over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 14,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,57,450.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 14,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,57,450. 14,161 new COVID-19 cases, 11,749 recoveries and 339 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Friday. The total number of COVID cases rose to 6,57,450 in the state, which includes 4,70,873 recovered cases, 1,64,562 active cases and 21,698 deaths till date, as per the Maharashtra Health Department.

The state's capital Mumbai reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases of coronavirus on Friday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, 1,235 recoveries and 42 deaths reported in Mumbai.

The total number of positive cases increase to 1,34,223 in Mumbai, including 18,297 active cases, 1,08,268 recovered cases and 7,353 deaths, the BMC said. (ANI)

