MP: Five gates of Tawa dam opened, locals advised to stay away from river bank

Five gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by five feet each on Saturday in the Itarsi area of Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, the dam management informed. The dam management also alerted the people to stay away from the banks of the Tawa river.

According to the officials, around 40,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from the five gates. The water in the dam is steadily increasing at the rate of 1 meter every 24 hours and stands at 1,160 feet. Due to the heavy rainfall in Bhopal, several roads were water-logged in the city.

In view of the warning of heavy rains, the Tawa dam management has issued an alert to the people living in the coastal areas to stay away from the edges.