Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Five gates of Tawa dam opened, locals advised to stay away from river bank

Five gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by five feet each on Saturday in the Itarsi area of Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, the dam management informed.

ANI | Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:58 IST
MP: Five gates of Tawa dam opened, locals advised to stay away from river bank
Five gates of the Tawa dam were opened on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by five feet each on Saturday in the Itarsi area of Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, the dam management informed. The dam management also alerted the people to stay away from the banks of the Tawa river.

According to the officials, around 40,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from the five gates. The water in the dam is steadily increasing at the rate of 1 meter every 24 hours and stands at 1,160 feet. Due to the heavy rainfall in Bhopal, several roads were water-logged in the city.

In view of the warning of heavy rains, the Tawa dam management has issued an alert to the people living in the coastal areas to stay away from the edges.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the countrys consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.We have conducted over 34.1 milli...

Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says study

Scientists have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that can be given in one dose via the nose, and is effective in preventing infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to protective candidates that c...

One terrorists killed, two others believed to be trapped in ongoing Baramulla encounter: CRPF

One terrorist was killed and two others are believed to be trapped in an encounter undergoing in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district here, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF said on Saturday. An encounter ...

One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway

One AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and two pistols have been recovered so far in the ongoing search operation by the Border Security Force BSF in Tarn Taran, Punjab on Saturday. BSF troops have recovered 1 AK 47 and 2 pistols, during search ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020