BSF troops give befitting response to Pak troops' unprovoked firing in Jammu

Pakistani troops unprovoked firing in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu was retaliated befittingly by the Border Security Force (BSF), sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops unprovoked firing in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu was retaliated befittingly by the Border Security Force (BSF), sources said. Sources in the BSF told ANI that the troops from the Pakistan Army had fired high as well as flat trajectory towards the BSF troops last night.

The BSF battalion responded in a befitting manner to this firing, they added. Earlier, heavy shelling by Pakistan has damaged several houses in the border village of Chak Changa in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

Angry with shelling, locals here protested and raised "Pakistan Murdabad" slogans. A local Dharmpal said that firing is going on for several days. "We are demanding a solution from the government. Where do we go?" he asked.

Another local said, "We live in Chak Changa village. We are so much worried about firing by Pakistan. They fire at houses, temples. We are suffering every day because of frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan."

