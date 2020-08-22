JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Rajya Sabha MP and JMM president Shibu Soren and wife Roopi have tested positive for COVID-19, his son and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said. Taking to Twitter, the CM said "respected father Dishom Guru ji" and mother were diagnosed with the disease on Friday night, and they were undergoing home quarantine.

The 76-year-old president of the ruling JMM in the state is revered as 'guruji' (master) by his followers. With the blessings of the people of Jharkhand and the entire country, they will soon be among us, the CM tweeted.

Official sources said seven other members in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief's household have also tested positive for the viral infection. The chief minister, who lives at his official residence, close to the JMM chief's government bungalow, will undertake the test on Monday -- third time in two months.

Earlier, the CM had taken the test on two separate occasions -- first time after coming in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease. The CM's wife and several others living at his residence will also undergo the test on Monday.

On Tuesday, state health minister Banna Gupta was diagnosed with the disease.