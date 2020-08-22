Left Menu
Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration sans festivity in Pondy

He sought the cooperation of people to battle the pandemic in the Union Territory. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar in a whats app message to the media said, "there was lot of overcrowding in various places." He wanted the public to have awareness of the situation.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:41 IST
A visual of Ganesha idols. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in Puducherry was a low key affair on Saturday as the current COVID-19 situation coupled with various curbs deprived the celebration of the usual festivity and fervour. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made separate appeals to the people to avoid gathering and celebrate the festival at homes so that there would be no room for the pandemic to spread.

Narayanasamy, wearing a mask turned up at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar early morning to offer prayers. The temple priests were seen wearing masks and performing the rituals and maintained social distance.

Later, addressing the media, the CM said, "... the current covid situation was the cause of the Chathurthi festival being celebrated in a smple manner in the larger interest of health of the people." "I am firmly confident that with the powerful blessings of the Lord Ganesha people would be relieved of the current situation and would return to normalcy at the earliest," he added. He sought the cooperation of people to battle the pandemic in the Union Territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar in a whats app message to the media said, "there was lot of overcrowding in various places." He wanted the public to have awareness of the situation. The territorial government had already prohibited installation of tall statues of Lord Ganesha at roadsides this year.

The artisans who are adept in making paper umbrellas and other colourful materials were bereft of work this year. The usual pomp and fervour was missing this year.

