Punjab cop dismissed after video showing him using drugs goes viral

The chief minister felt that retention and continuation of ASI Jorawar Singh in service would be detrimental to the interests of the state, the police force as well as the general public, the spokesperson said. He felt that the dismissal was necessary to send a strong message that the state government would not tolerate such criminal practice, especially from those in uniform, according to the spokesperson.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police was dismissed from service after a video purportedly showing him taking drugs went viral, officials said on Saturday. Based on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruman H Nimbale issued the notification dismissing the ASI, Jorawar Singh.

The chief minister also warned of strict action against any person in uniform found indulging in criminal acts. Taking serious note of the video, also reported by a section of the media on Friday, the chief minister had, during his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, announced his decision to dismiss the ASI after an inquiry.

The inquiry prima facie found that the ASI, posted at Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran, was consuming drugs with the help of a lighter and silver foil, as seen in the video, according to an official spokesperson. The chief minister felt that retention and continuation of ASI Jorawar Singh in service would be detrimental to the interests of the state, the police force as well as the general public, the spokesperson said.

He felt that the dismissal was necessary to send a strong message that the state government would not tolerate such criminal practice, especially from those in uniform, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson said not only was the dismissal essential to prevent erosion of the police and government image in the eye of the citizens but also for the success of the anti-drugs fight of the Amarinder Singh-led government, which had declared zero tolerance to drugs immediately after taking over the state's reins.

The chief minister has directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that such criminal acts by men in the force are not allowed at any cost, the spokesperson said...

