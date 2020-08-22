Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers to observe bandh in Jodhpur's Osian on Sunday

District president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mahasangh, Naresh Vyas, said farmers have been demonstrating for the past 17 days at different tehsil headquarters, striving hard to make their voices heard.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:18 IST
Farmers to observe bandh in Jodhpur's Osian on Sunday

Farmers in Jodhpur’s Osian subdivision will observe a bandh on Sunday against the discontinuation of power subsidy and to press for their demand of a special package to offset the losses caused by the locust attack. They are demanding that the relief be transferred to their accounts and the power distribution firm stop vigilance checks, representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Mahasangh said here. Farmers will also burn their electricity bills in protest against the government decision besides parking their vehicles on the roadside, they said.

All markets and grain mandis in Osian and Mathania, which is known for its red chilies, will remain shut. “Three farmers have committed suicide during the coronavirus lockdown in Osian due to loan pressure but the government has not shown any empathy,” alleged former Osian MLA Bhairaram Siyol, who will be spearheading the Sunday protest.

He said farmers have been protesting since long but the government continued to be indifferent to their demands. District president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mahasangh, Naresh Vyas, said farmers have been demonstrating for the past 17 days at different tehsil headquarters, striving hard to make their voices heard. “But this was the height of the insensitivity of the state government that despite giving a memorandum to the chief minister, nothing positive came out,” Vyas said. He said farmers have been left with no other alternative. The vice-president of the farmers’ body, Ram Narayan Jangu, said over 10,000 farmers will be setting off from their villages on Tuesday towards Jodhpur and hold a protest at the office of the power distribution firm until their demands are met.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

MP minister, BJP leader visit waterlogged areas of Indore

Amid heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited parts of Indore to inspect the waterlogged areas on Saturday. The State Disaster Response Force SDRF team also reached the city to ...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday, said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in t...

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July, says official

China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media. No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020