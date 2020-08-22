Punjab govt employees call of agitation

Punjab government employees on Saturday suspended their agitation after they were assured by a minister that some of their demands will be met, according to an office-bearers of the union representing them. Under the banner of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, they had gone on mass casual leave on August 19. They had observed a pen-down strike from August 6 to 14 too. “We have decided to suspend our agitation from Saturday,” union president Megh Singh said, adding that Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Friday assured them that some of their demands will be met. Singh said among their various demands, the government has agreed to do away with a test for stenographers for promotion after attaining 50 years of age. Besides, the quota for them clerical staff to enable them to become excise and taxation officer will also be revived, said Singh. “Notifications for these demands are expected to be issued on Monday,” said Singh. On reduction in their mobile allowance, Singh said a meeting will be held with state government representatives on Wednesday. Employees have also been seeking the rollback of the decision due to which new recruits will be paid on a par with the central scale

They have also been protesting the restructuring of departments and demanded the release of pending instalments of dearness allowance, arrears, implementation of the sixth pay commission recommendations and restoration of the old pension scheme

On August 19, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had urged them to withdraw their agitation to help the state government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.