Kin of man accused of killing wife using snake arrested

Kollam (Kerala), Aug 22 (PTI): The district crime branch police on Saturday arrested the mother and sister of Sooraj, who was charged with the killing of his 25-year-old wife by letting a cobra bite her while she was asleep.

Kollam (Kerala), Aug 22 (PTI): The district crime branch police on Saturday arrested the mother and sister of Sooraj, who was charged with the killing of his 25-year-old wife by letting a cobra bite her while she was asleep. The arrested were Renuka, the mother, and Surya, the sister.

They were taken into custody under the Indian Penal Code for domestic violence and the Dowry Prohibition Act, following a case filed by the family of the deceased Uthra. "We have now charged them with provisions regarding domestic violence and demand for dowry. Uthra was mentally and physically harassed. The mother and the sister were arrested from their residence," Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police A Ashok told the media.

Sooraj had allegedly killed Uthra by unleashing the cobra on her early May. That was second time she suffered a snake- bite in three months. This aroused the suspicion of her family which then sought police help. Sooraj, an employee with a private bank, was arrested and a snake-catcher was also apprehended for having given the reptile to the banker.

He and Uthra were married for around two years and a financial angle was behind the killing, the police said adding that the bank employee had been given 98 sovereigns of gold jewels as dowry. Police have found digital evidence on the man's mobile phone using which he had been watching snake-related videos before committing the crime.

