Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomsbury says it won't publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash

Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society," the statement said. The authors slammed "left liberals and intellectuals" for launching a social media campaign against the book, its writers and guests of the launch including senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Mishra and Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:42 IST
Bloomsbury says it won't publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash

Bloomsbury India on Saturday said that it will not publish an upcoming book on the February Delhi riots after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge. The authors - advocate Monika Arora and Delhi University teachers Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra - were however, undeterred, saying one publisher may have declined but there many others to publish the book.

The publishing house faced massive backlash online on Friday after an advertisement of the book launch on Saturday with BJP leader Kapil Mishra as a guest of honour did the rounds on social media. There have been allegations that several leaders including Mishra made inflammatory speeches targeting anti-citizenship law protesters before the violence broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 23. Bloomsbury India issued a statement saying it strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society. "Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors. "However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society," the statement said.

The authors slammed "left liberals and intellectuals" for launching a social media campaign against the book, its writers and guests of the launch including senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Mishra and Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. "The book very well reveals how the urban Naxals and jihadists are weakening the theory of Indianness that is based on democracy, the Constitution and elections in the country," Yadav said.

Reacting to Bloomsbury India's decision to withdraw itself from publishing the book, Arora said, "If one publisher withdraws, ten will rise. The messiahs of freedom of speech are scared of this book. They mounted a frontal attack on its writers, publisher and guests of the launch even before the book was released and one could go through it." Mishra asserted "no power in the world can stop this book from coming out and people want to read it" and the "contractors of freedom of speech are scared that the book will expose how training was given for the riots and the propaganda machinery was involved in it". Yadav said those behind Shaheen Bagh protest against the citizenship law earlier this year did not raise the issues of rights of women but spread "poison" in the society.

Arora said that the Delhi riots need to be probed by the NIA, claiming it was "pre-planned". She said the book has been divided into eight chapters and five annexures, all based on ground research in the riot-affected areas. The chapters of the book were about urban-Naxalism and jihadist theory in India, CAA, Shaheen Bagh Model, among others, she said. Malhotra said that the book was opposed by the "so-called leftist thinkers and intellectuals" who earlier "spread lies" that the citizenship law was against the Muslims.

"The Delhi riots were an outcome of the urban Naxal and Islamic fanatics and the book exposes it," she said. Chitalkar said the book was a result of "thorough ground research".

"We talked to everyone, including Muslims. We were not biased. This books takes stand against urban Naxals and Islamic jihadists, it is not an anti-Muslim book," she claimed. Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead and nearly 200 injured. A number of people took to Twitter to react to Bloomsbury's decision with many decrying it. "I have not read the book in question & have no idea if it is good or bad. However, this is obviously not a quality control problem but about censorship. I commit to never publish a book with @BloomsburyIndia," tweeted author, economist and Principal Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance Sanjeev Sanyal.

"Bloomsbury is doing a Facebook and feels that their giving platform for hate will pass in India. Oh well appeasement of Sanghi falsehoods will not work. Will it adopt similar standards to legitimise and glorify and racists and fascists in America and Europe?," tweeted All India Student Association (AISA). Author Ashwin Sanghi said, "What utter hypocrisy @BloomsburyIndia ... why did you agree to publish it if you had problems with the book?" Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "After facing massive outrage, publishing house #Bloomsbury India has decided to withdraw the book titled 'Delhi Riots 2020 - The Untold Story', which was slated to be launched on 22 August by #BJP leader #KapilMishra. Sense prevails & so does spine." Novelist Nilanjana Roy tagged a news report on the Delhi riots and tweeted, "Hi, @BloomsburyIndia. Some reasons why you should never have published a book that pushes the rightwing's rotten conspiracy theory about the Delhi riots: Safoora, Meeran, Ishrat, Khalid, Devangana, Natasha, scores of local residents who are jailed." The authors also put out tweets saying how their book exposes several wrong theories about the Delhi riots..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an il...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020