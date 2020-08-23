Left Menu
5 more trommel machines to be acquired for Bhalaswa landfill: Mayor

He said the Bhalaswa site, spread over 17 acres in north Delhi, is the largest landfill in the national capital and gets garbage dump from nearly all six zones of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Prakash said the NDMC had already engaged an expert from IIT-Delhi to stabilise and ensure proper scientific levelling of the giant mound.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to acquire five new trommel machines to process garbage at the giant Bhalaswa landfill site, the area's mayor said on Sunday. The move assumes significance as recently three sanitation workers had got trapped in garbage mounds at the site after a portion of the landfill had slid in rains. They were later rescued.

"We already have 15 trommel machines to process the garbage at the landfill so that its height does not reach an ominous or undesirable level. Now we have planned to acquire five more trommel machines in the next two months," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash told PTI. He said the Bhalaswa site, spread over 17 acres in north Delhi, is the largest landfill in the national capital and gets garbage dump from nearly all six zones of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Prakash said the NDMC had already engaged an expert from IIT-Delhi to stabilise and ensure proper scientific levelling of the giant mound. The civic body had sought the expert advice a year ago too. "We have again instructed all officials to ensure such incidents of sliding of garbage mounds do not happen there. They have been directed to engage the IIT expert again for this," he said.

The NDMC has landfill sites at Bhalaswa and Narela Bawana. The mayor said the emphasis was also laid on landfill sites during a week-long sanitation drive started by the three municipal corporations in Delhi on August 10 to make the national capital garbage-free.

Prakash said the 'Garbage-free Delhi' drive was launched on the lines of 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our campaign was on micro-level monitoring over day-to-day cleanliness of all areas and lifting of solid waste. NDMC lifts 4500 MT of garbage every day, out of which 2300 MT is sent to Narela Bawana plant," he said.

There are 550 'dhalaos' under the NDMC, out of which over 300 have been closed and 61 compactor machines installed. "Besides, at nearly 100 dhalaos on prominent roads, priority has been assigned to collect garbage at the earliest in the morning so the area looks clean throughout the day," the mayor said. The Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi started in 1984 and it sits at a height of about 40 ft.

The site has been closed since September 2017 after a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident. East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from EDMC areas are dumped in nearby areas. About 2,500-2,600 MT garbage is dumped daily after collection from east Delhi, the mayor said.

He had earlier said that eight trommel machines are already installed to sort the garbage into plastic waste, soil waste and other kinds of refuse. "We plan to install four more such machines by August so that sorting work can be augmented to reduce the height of the mound," Jain said..

