Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to look into their demands. "The state government was aware of the problems faced by Doctors during COVID-19 situation.

As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured to solve the issues faced by doctors, the state government medical Officer's Association has decided to withdraw strike. I thank them," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted. Announcing the decision of medical officers to call off their strike, Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said he has assured them about fair inquiry into the Nanjangud incident and to look into their demands after discussing with the Chief Minister.

Noting that he has called a meeting of department's officials regarding issues faced by doctors and take necessary actions, in another tweet he thanked the medical officials for withdrawing the strike in the interest of the people, realising the importance of their service during COVID-19 times. S R Nagendra, the Nanjagud taluk health officer had committed suicide last week allegedly due to Covid-9 related work pressure.

Nagendra's family and some doctors have alleged that he killed himself due to harassment from Zilla Panchyat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra for not meeting the Covid-19 test targets set in his jurisdiction. The doctors have demanded the suspension and action against the CEO, who has now been transferred.

The government has asked Mysuru regional commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report in seven days, it has also announce Rs 50 lakh compensation to Nagendra's family. "In all 30 districts, including Mysuru, we had called for strike and said other than emergency services we will not work.

But the central committee has come to a decision today that with an intention not to create problems for the government and public during pandemic, we are withdrawing it," Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association President Srinivas G A said. Observing that the government was responding to their demands, he said the Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has called for a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary and Health Commissioner to look into our demands regarding unscientific target fixing and suspension of some doctors without inquiry.

Government doctors who were on a protest in Mysuru also have decided to call off their agitation and resume Covid-19 related duties from Monday following assurance from the government. Association's Mysuru district unit President Dr Devi Anand said, they have taken the decision in the interest of the people in this pandemic situation, and after certain assurance from the government.

"We had asked for the official to be suspended, but the government said action will be taken only after an inquiry. As an immediate measure the official has been transferred, we welcome it.

Chief Minister has ordered for an inquiry and sought a report in seven days, till then we will work wearing black badges," he said. Anand said we have also demanded that our department official be appointed as nodal officer, instead of IAS or IPS as they wouldn't know medical aspects, let them do administration.