Couple kills 7-year-old daughter in UP's Bareilly

In a gruesome incident, a man with the help of his second wife allegedly killed his seven-year-old daughter and buried her in his house, police said here on Sunday. Izzatnagar police station SHO K K Verma said Ravi Babu, a resident of Aalok Nagar, had married Ritu after the death of his first wife almost two years ago. "On Thursday, they killed Kajal (7) and buried her in the house. When police reached the house after being informed by their neighbours, the husband-wife duo said their pet had died. However, some children informed police that Kajal had died," Verma said. On Friday, the girl's cousin Suraj lodged a police complaint alleging that his sister has been murdered. On Sunday, following orders by the district magistrate, the body of the girl was exhumed, police said, adding that Kajal's elder sister is still missing. Ravi and his wife have been detained and the matter is being investigated, police said.