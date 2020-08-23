Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tagore came to Bolpur from elsewhere to set up Visva Bharati: VC after Mamata's 'outsider' remark

The VC's "outsider" reference was apparently aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently said, "outsiders were present during the construction of the boundary wall on Poush Mela ground, an action not in consonance with Tagore's ideals of education in the lap of nature". The central university's VC, in a statement on Saturday, also said that Bolpur was just a discrete little town in colonial Bengal and "it was Tagore and his colleagues from outside who helped set up Visva Bharati there, and consolidated the varsity as one of the most innovative pedagogical centres in the world".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:26 IST
Tagore came to Bolpur from elsewhere to set up Visva Bharati: VC after Mamata's 'outsider' remark

Amid the ongoing row at Visva Bharati over Poush Mela ground fencing, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, who has often been accused of bringing in "outsiders" to defend his decisions, has said Rabindranath Tagore had also come to Bolpur from outside to set up the institute. The VC's "outsider" reference was apparently aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently said, "outsiders were present during the construction of the boundary wall on Poush Mela ground, an action not in consonance with Tagore's ideals of education in the lap of nature".

The central university's VC, in a statement on Saturday, also said that Bolpur was just a discrete little town in colonial Bengal and "it was Tagore and his colleagues from outside who helped set up Visva Bharati there, and consolidated the varsity as one of the most innovative pedagogical centres in the world". "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was an outsider himself; had he not taken a liking to the area, Visva-Bharati wouldn't have evolved. Besides Gurudev and his colleagues paved the way for Visva Bharati to develop as a hub of knowledge creation and dissemination," he said.

"There is a sustained endeavour to alienate, exclude, and ostracise those colleagues who are from outside Bolpur or West Bengal by labelling them as outsiders who are not emotionally equipped to become true Rabindriks (Tagoreans.) History has shown that many of our colleagues who came from outside gradually became immersed in the cultural tradition that Visva-Bharati represents," he said. Chakraborty also said that the fairground, which was acquired by the central varsity 60 years ago, does not bear the heritage tag which has been conferred on the institute. He said allegations of impudence against its authorities were “bereft of truth”.

"The Poush Mela ground was not a part of the ashram founded by Rabindranath Tagore's father Maharshi Devendranath Tagore; it does not have the heritage label. In India, the 'heritage' status is given only after a building or precinct has existed for more than 100 years. Poush Mela started here 20 years after Gurudev Tagore's death,” Chakraborty said. A section of students and local people had said that the Poush Mela venue was an integral part of the varsity and charged the university authorities with insolence for its attempt to "block" the ground from the general public.

Pointing out that walls already exist on two sides of the ground, the VC further maintained that the southern and eastern periphery has remained unfenced. The fencing work was to be undertaken "as per central government /UGC directives and CAG special security audit recommendations,” Chakraborty stated.

"We also have to comply with the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal's orders on creating a barricaded and self-contained Mela venue, separated from the rest of the campus, particularly the academic and residential areas," he reiterated. Trouble had erupted at the central institute on Monday after thousands of locals ransacked its property and tore down the main gate to protest against the fencing work. Several people also vandalised the construction equipment on the Poush Mela ground.

Visva Bharati had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident and deployment of central forces on the campus, while blaming a TMC MLA and some local ruling party leaders for the violence. The university also said it will remain closed until the perpetrators are brought to book. Describing the August 17 campus violence as a case of "plain and simple, muscle-flexing at the behest of a select group of people”, the VC said the incident does not go with the espoused traditions that Tagoreans proudly nurture.

"August 17, 2020, was a Red-Letter Day for all the hypocrites... Not only did the miscreants, encouraged and led by their political bosses, indulge in activities which are everything but true to the great legacy that Gurudev left for posterity, but they also, in just three hours, ravaged the physical structure of Gurudev's pride and joy, his beloved Visva-Bharati," he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of the cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said...

Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

A group of survivors from the 2018 Florida high school massacre is hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election, seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform. The student group March F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020