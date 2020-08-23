Four more COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh

Four more persons died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the union territory to 23, officials said on Sunday. All the four deaths were reported from Kargil district during the past 48 hours, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Ladakh -- 16 in Kargil and seven in Leh district -- now stands at 23, the officials said. The coronavirus caseload in Ladakh has also gone up to 2,279 after 69 more people tested positive for the disease. Of the new cases, 53 were reported in Leh district and 16 in Kargil, they said.

Twenty-two more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, bringing down the active cases in the region to 765, they said. There are 471 active cases in Leh and 294 in Kargil, the officials added.