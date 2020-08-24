Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt working on online hospital management system to do away with long queues: Kejriwal

Work is underway on the Delhi government's hospital management information system, and it will be completed within a year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday. The chief minister also said the bed capacity at the Dada Dev hospital was being increased from 106 to 281, and this would be completed soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:21 IST
Delhi govt working on online hospital management system to do away with long queues: Kejriwal

Work is underway on the Delhi government's hospital management information system, and it will be completed within a year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday. Launching a mobile application and a web-based online OPD registration and appointment system of the Dada Dev maternity hospital through video-conferencing, the chief minister said other hospitals should also adopt the system.

"Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues and now, can register and get doctors' appointment through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained," he said. Kejriwal said the Delhi government was integrating its hospitals, Mohalla clinics and polyclinics through the hospital management information system (HMIS), and the process will be completed within a year.

Once established, the HMIS will do away with long queues and crowds at the government hospitals, he said. The chief minister also said the bed capacity at the Dada Dev hospital was being increased from 106 to 281, and this would be completed soon.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains two members of opposition council

Two members of the Belarusian oppositions coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was n...

Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room

Bengaluru has seen the sharpest decline inRevenue Per Available Room RevPAR among major Indian cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to global property consultant JLL. JLLsIndia Hotel Recovery Guide- Bengaluru, released on ...

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020