Air Chief Marshal launches mobile application MY IAF at Air HQs Vayu Bhawan

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff launched a mobile application 'MY IAF' at Air HQs Vayu Bhawan on 24 Aug 20 as a part of Digital India initiative. The application developed in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of the selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF. The application is available in Google Play store for android phones, is linked to IAF social media platforms and games and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF.

(With Inputs from PIB)