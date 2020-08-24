Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promotes pilot project to run electric buses with private investment

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday promoted a pilot project to run electric buses with private investment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:56 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promotes pilot project to run electric buses with private investment
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday promoted a pilot project to run electric buses with private investment. "If anyone is ready to invest in India, we can give him a pilot project for a city, where they can run their buses on electricity. Running their buses through electricity, they will get good margin compared to diesel. However, the ticket rate will remain the same. It is an attractive project due to saving between diesel and electricity," Gadkari said while addressing the 4th UITP India Bus seminar, through video conference.

He added that it was to be seen whether the same method could be used for the transportation of goods. "The trolly buses on electric or railbus can be started in India. We have to technically find out whether we can transport goods, trucks also on the same system. The economic viability may increase," the minister said further.

The Union minister also spoke about the London model of public transport and said that he has been trying to implement it. Pointing out that the government was also planning to make bus ports, he added, "We are also planning the making of bus ports which are economically viable. The bus port can be developed like an airport through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Governor calls on Jitendra Singh

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on Monday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him the progress of various development projects in the northeastern state. Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Do...

Protesters scuffle with police in Charlotte ahead of Republican convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this weeks Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term on Monday. A few ...

Zoom's U.S. users hit by partial outage, some service restored

Video-conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday a partial outage had left numerous U.S. users unable to log in to work meetings or attend classes remotely, but that it had managed to restore some service.The San Jose...

Geelani's family urges people not to spread rumours about his health

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it. Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in an advanced age with mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020