Geelani's family urges people not to spread rumours about his health

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:49 IST
Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The family of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday said that his health condition continues to be under medical attention and urged people not to spread rumours about it. "Syed Ali Shah Geelani is in an advanced age with multiple ailments. He needs round the clock medical as well as personal attention. His recent health condition has stressed people especially his family. Therefore, it is time to give him some amount of relaxation and his family, a space to attend him in a better position at this critical juncture. His health condition demands the family to be careful, focussed and attentive, more so amid the pandemic," Geelani's family said in a press note.

"We urge all including those in media fraternity or otherwise not to circulate any information about his health, and similarly, any communication of political nature on his behalf without his representative's authentication. We humbly request people to pray for the speedy recovery and long life of Syed Ali Shah Geelani," it added. Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year.

He is understood to have realised his folly of supporting Pakistan and that they only pump in weapons and drugs. "Looking at the current situation of All Party Hurriyat Conference, I announce my resignation from this forum. Units have been informed by a letter," he had said at the time of his resignation from APHC. (ANI)

