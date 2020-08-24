Left Menu
Huts, cafeteria, trekking camps coming up at Kashmir's Chattpal tourist destination

To promote tourism in Kashmir, the government has taken the initiative to develop the Chattpal Kokernag area under the Prime Minister Development Project (PMDP) at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:21 IST
Govt constructs new infrastructure under PMDP scheme to promote tourism in Kashmir. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The authorities have started constructing new huts, cafeteria, trekking camps, viewpoints and toilets at the Chattpal tourist destination at a fast pace.

Speaking to ANI, Junior Engineer Kokernag Development Authority, Abid Ahmad said, "It is an unexplored area with different landscapes which makes it an attractive tourist destination. The government is taking the initiative to develop the area under the PMDP. We are constructing cafeteria, trekking camps, viewpoints and toilets for tourists." Kashmir is famous across the world due to its natural beauty but a number of tourist destinations including Chattpal Kokernag have been neglected by previous governments so locals or tourists don't like to visit the place.

Kokernag is one of the famous tourist destinations of south Kashmir and Chattpal is close to it which is also a beautiful destination. But unfortunately it lacks facilities like food points, huts, proper transport services, guest houses and toilets. So the authorities have started strengthening the infrastructure at Chattpal tourist destination. The construction work is going on under the supervision of Kokernag Development Authority (KDA) and the cost of the project is Rs 4 crore which has been sanctioned by the government of India under PMDP.

"The government has taken a good initiative. Work on most of the huts has been completed and a few are left. Some cafeterias are also being constructed here," Talib Hussain, a local resident told ANI. Another local resident, Abdul Majeed said, "When this type of work is done, it benefits local residents. So the work is on in full swing and local people will get employment here." (ANI)

