Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF Nigeria launches COVID-19 prevention animation project on Youth Day 2020

The 90-second animated video – created by young people themselves - brings to life in a fun way the importance of handwashing, physical distancing and face mask wearing for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:39 IST
UNICEF Nigeria launches COVID-19 prevention animation project on Youth Day 2020
“By using simple language and creating relatable characters, we hope to help children grasp how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Eliana Drakopoulos, Chief of Communication at UNICEF Nigeria. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

To help children understand how to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus, UNICEF Nigeria launched a COVID-19 prevention animation project on International Youth Day 2020.

The 90-second animated video – created by young people themselves - brings to life in a fun way the importance of handwashing, physical distancing and face mask wearing for children.

"By using simple language and creating relatable characters, we hope to help children grasp how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus," said Eliana Drakopoulos, Chief of Communication at UNICEF Nigeria. "Animated videos are engaging for children and can teach them practices that make their communities safer. What makes this even more exciting is that the video was conceived by young people themselves."

The animation concept was developed by a team of youth advocates, with support from UNICEF Nigeria and funding from the European Union. It was created from a peer-to-peer perspective, using four young Nigerian characters.

Curbing the spread of the coronavirus and keeping communities safe for children and their families continue to be key priorities for UNICEF. The daily emergence of new cases in Nigeria are reminders that the pandemic is not over yet and that continuous effort is needed to protect children. Strengthening communication and raising awareness of prevention tips continues to be critical at this time.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Ryan-backed blank-check company files for $300 million IPO

A blank-check company backed by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday it plans to raise 300 million in an initial public offering, joining the recent frenzy of Wall Street deal-making with SPACs. Executive Network Partnering Co...

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms. Elected last December, Pr...

Facebook blocks group of 1 mln critical of Thai monarchy amid govt pressure

Facebook on Monday blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the countrys king, after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy.The ...

Erdogan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkeys navy will not back down as Greece sows chaos in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have overlapping resource claims and have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020