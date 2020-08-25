Left Menu
Mizoram reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 953

Mizoram has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the state to 953, State's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the state to 953, State's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Tuesday. Out of 35 new cases, 30 were confirmed through ZMC RT-PCR lab and five through Rapid Antigen Test. Among the new cases, the highest number of cases were reported from Aizwal (31), followed by Kolasib (2) and Mamit (2).

"35 new COVID19 cases have been confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492," the department said. Mizoram has not reported any death due to the virus so far, it added. (ANI)

