Vice Prez expresses grief at loss of lives in Raigad building collapse New De'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad and said authorities are extending all possible help A five-storeyed building in Raigad district collapsed on Monday. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:55 IST
A five-storeyed building in Raigad district collapsed on Monday. Police said 19 people are missing
"Pained by the loss of lives in a building collapse in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. Rescue efforts are underway and local authorities and National Disaster Response Force teams present there are providing all possible assistance, the vice president pointed out.
