Overwhelming response to PM's Excellence Award from District Ganga Committees, 48 file nominations: NMCG

Forty-eight districts have filed their nominations for the PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration giving details of the work carried out and innovative steps taken by them in the rejuvenation of the river Ganga under the Namami Gange Programme, according to a release by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Forty-eight districts have filed their nominations for the PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration giving details of the work carried out and innovative steps taken by them in the rejuvenation of the river Ganga under the Namami Gange Programme, according to a release by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The NMCG said that there has been an overwhelming response to the PM's Excellence Award from the District Ganga Committees (DGCs) with 100 per cent participation from the DGCs from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

"This year, for the very first time, the PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration invited nominations to recognize the efforts of District level officials involved in rejuvenation of river Ganga under the Namami Gange Programme. This is an exemplary recognition for the initiatives being taken up under the Namami Gange Mission. Under this award category, one award shall be given to a district out of the 57 notified District Ganga Committees under the Namami Gange Programme," read the release by the NMCG. "There has been an overwhelming response to the PM's Excellence Award from the District Ganga Committees. There is 100% participation from the District Ganga Committees from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and 48 districts have filed their nominations, giving useful details of the work carried out in their respective districts and innovative steps taken by them. These include 7 districts from Uttrakhand, 26 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Bihar and one district from Jharkhand," it said.

The DGCs participated on the notified parameters like regular and effective conduct of meeting of District Ganga Committee, protection and rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, cleanliness of ghats and areas in the vicinity of the river, extent of organic farming within 5 km on both sides of river Ganga within their districts. Plantation along river Ganga (Ganga Van), protection of aquatic life and biodiversity conservation, and awareness generation and ensuring public participation through involvement of NYK, NCC, NSS with special attention to youth and students among other parameters. (ANI)

