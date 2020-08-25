Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan based hackers target personal website of MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable

The personal website of Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy -- kishanreddy.com -- was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:22 IST
Pakistan based hackers target personal website of MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable
Screenshot of the hackers message on the website. Image Credit: ANI

The personal website of Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy -- kishanreddy.com -- was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India. The incident has been confirmed by G Kishan Reddy's office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After the incident of hacking, the website is 'temporarily unavailable' and has not been made available for the public yet as the root cause of the issue is still being established. It was expected that since the website targeted by Pakistan-based hackers was personal in nature, it was primarily aimed at dissemination of information to the general public, no critical data, personally identifiable information or any other personal data was compromised, officials aware of the incident claimed.

The officials also claimed that the website had no government-related data and whatever it had related to personal details about the minister, his public activities and political programs. The website had G Kishan Reddy's work, his profile and personal details, which are all in the public domain. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin defies calls to probe Navalny illness, says poisoning not yet certain

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalnys grave illness and that a German clinics initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.German Cha...

Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape

Egyptian authorities have ordered the arrests of a group of men accused of being involved in a gang rape at a Cairo hotel amid a rare debate about sex crimes that started on social media and has fuelled a growing MeToo movement.Lack of act...

Germany urges Turkish-Greek talks to avoid 'catastrophe'

Germany urged Greece and Turkey to solve their dispute over overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea through direct talks, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a military confrontation.The current...

HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT An admitted fact that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy Moily New Delhi Senior Congress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020