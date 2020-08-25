Heavy rain likely to batter south Bengal, weather may improve from Thu afternoon: Met dept

Heavy rain is likely to lash South Bengal districts over the next two days under the influence of a low-pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal, a senior Met department official said. The system, which lay centered near the West Bengal- Bangladesh shores, will trigger downpour on Wednesday in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East, and West Bardhaman, Midnapore and Jhargram, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

The low-pressure area is then expected to move northwestwards gradually, causing heavy showers in the interior south Bengal districts of Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East, and West Bardhaman, he said. The weather is likely to get better from Thursday afternoon with the low-pressure system set to move away from the state, Das said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till August 27. With several rivers in the state already in spate owing to the downpour over the past week, farmers living in the coastal districts fear flood may damage crops.

The state irrigation department is keeping a close watch on the situation, a senior official said. Swollen rivers have already inundated several low- lying areas in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, he added.