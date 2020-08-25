UP ATS arrests relative of drug supplier

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a relative of a drug supplier in Muzaffarnagar district, an official statement said on Tuesday. According to it, Chirag Rathi was arrested from the district’s Kukra village. Rathi is the brother-in-law of Rajendra Singh, alias Mithu, who has links with an international gang being operated from Dubai by Navpreet Singh. Rajendra Singh is currently under the custody of the Punjab Police after he was arrested in Mohali on August 19. According to the statement, in the initial inquiry, Chirag said he had deposited Rs 1.2 crore from the drug business in bank accounts of various people to buy agricultural land. He did it at the behest of his brother-in-law Rajendra Singh. The ATS has handed over Chirag Rathi to the Punjab Police for further action.