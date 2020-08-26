Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 buses collide near Lucknow, 6 including bus driver dead, 8 injured

Six people including a bus driver died and eight people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other here on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:32 IST
2 buses collide near Lucknow, 6 including bus driver dead, 8 injured
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Six people including a bus driver died and eight people were injured after two roadways buses collided with each other here on Wednesday, police said.

"One bus was going to Hardoi while another was coming from there when the incident took place. The bus which was going to Hardoi tried to overtake a truck due to which it happened. 6 dead including one bus driver, and 8 people were injured," Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner, Law and Order said.

The injured have been shifted to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global makes strategic investment into Tastry - A unique technology that improves customer experience

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 26 ANIPRNewswire UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a strategic investment into Tastry, a sensory sciences company that uses advanced chemistry, machine learning, a...

Haryana agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Wednesday, making him the eighth legislator of the ruling BJP in the state to contract the infection. Dalal said he got himself tested ...

Sailing-America's Cup holders cleared of financial wrongdoing

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand TNZ have been cleared of any financial impropriety following an independent audit, the government department in charge of the event said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020