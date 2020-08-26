Left Menu
Man killed as heavy rains lash wide parts of Jammu region

A temple also suffered some damages after being struck by lightning while people in different areas faced a lot of problems due to waterlogging after the early morning rains in the city and elsewhere, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:18 IST
A 35-year-old man was killed and a bridge washed away as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.          A temple also suffered some damages after being struck by lightning while people in different areas faced a lot of problems due to waterlogging after the early morning rains in the city and elsewhere, they said.           Mohammad Shokit was killed when his 'kutcha' house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kalaban area of Manjakote in Rajouri district, the officials said.   They said flash floods in a stream washed away a bridge at Indira Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu, while dozens of thatched hutments belonging to the nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals were damaged due to increase in water level in the Tawi river and other streams.             Police also rescued 15 nomadic people, belonging to different families, after they were caught in flash floods in the Ujh river near Rajbagh area of Kathua district, the officials said.              They said several roads and localities in Jammu city, including Gandhi Nagar, Nai Basti, Rampur and Nanak Nagar, faced waterlogging as local residents were seen clearing rainwater from their homes and shops.             Jammu city had recorded 56.3 mm of rainfall during the past 12 hours till 8.30 am, an official of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said and forecast "moderate rains with heavy spell at a few places till tomorrow"

The officials said lightning struck a temple at Pacca Danga this morning, causing minor damage to a corner of the building but none was injured. In view of heavy rains over the past 12 hours in most parts of Jammu region, authorities have issued an alert and advised people not to move close to any water body and contact police incase they need any help

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Raqeeq Ahmed Khan has appealed to the government to conduct assessment of the losses suffered by the people, especially farmers due to heavy rains.             "Government should constitute a high-level committee to assess losses of the lives, property and cattles for the grant of compensation to the affected families," Khan said in a statement here.             He said rains have caused extensive damage in remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including Poonch district.             The party also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslides or house collapse following heavy rains.

