Youth Congress members detained during protest on fire incident in Kerala Secretariat

The Kerala Police on Wednesday detained some members of the Youth Congress in Kochi while they were holding a protest march against the fire incident which took place at the Secretariat yesterday. The fire at the Secretariat, which was described by officials as minor, has led to the opposition parties leveling allegations of links with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

The protesters were demanding Chief Minister Pinarary Vijayan's resignation. The fire had broken out on Tuesday evening and smoke was seen coming out one of the floors of the secretariat building. The fire was later doused and no injuries were reported.

Both Congress and BJP leaders held a protest outside Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday alleging that fire was not an accident and it was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in connection with the gold smuggling case. Kerala BJP President K Surendran was also arrested from outside the state Secretariat during a protest on Tuesday. (ANI)