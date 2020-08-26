Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED files chargesheet against Patna businessman in govt fund embezzlement case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against businessman Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a case related to embezzlement of government funds.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:57 IST
ED files chargesheet against Patna businessman in govt fund embezzlement case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against businessman Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a case related to embezzlement of government funds. According to the ED, Chaudhary is the proprietor of Jagdamba Food Centre and allegedly committed money laundering and confiscated assets worth Rs 2.04 crore in the form of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members.

The economic offences wing sought to award punishment to the accused. "The ED initiated investigation under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of three FIRs registered by Laheraisarai Police against Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary under Section 420 (cheating inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for embezzlement of Government funds to the tune of Rs 20.32 crores and investing the same in his own name as well as in the name of his family members," the ED said in a release.

It said that the investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary has acquired movable and immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime. "Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary, proprietor of Jagdamba Food Centre entered into two agreements with Bihar State Food and Civil Services Supplies Corporation Ltd for supply of custom milled rice out of the paddy supplied to Jagdamba Food Centre," the release said.

"But Jagdamba Food Centre did not supply custom milled rice as per the agreements. Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary has also filed an affidavit wherein he undertook to pay the price of the wheat he procured from BSFCSC, Darbhanga, but did not pay the price of the wheat and thereby causing loss to the Government exchequer to the tune of Rs 20.32 crore," it added. The ED said provisional attachment order was issued attaching properties amounting to Rs 2.04 crore on April 15, 2019 and the adjudicating authority under PMLA had confirmed the attachment.

Notably, Chaudhary was arrested on June 29, 2020, and is currently in judicial custody.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN lawyer: Ratko Mladic was "key" to Srebrenica atrocities

A United Nations lawyer urged judges Wednesday to reject former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladics claim that he was not responsible for mass killings and displacements in the Muslim enclave of Srebrenica, as the former generals appe...

Zimbabwean activist and opposition leader dies of cancer

A young Zimbabwean thrust into anti-government activism while searching for his missing journalist brother has died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery. Patson Dzamara, 34, died Wednesday, accordin...

Diversity-themed games can change player behaviour, says study

Holding professional sports games with diversity themes, such as LGBT rights, can help change the discriminatory behaviour of athletes, according to an academic study released by an Australian university on Thursday. Themed matches and roun...

Delhi riots: Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law -- Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, to police custody for four days in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in Februa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020