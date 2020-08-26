Woman Naxal killed in encounter in Gadchiroli
Nagpur, Aug 26 (PTI)A woman Naxal was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with commandos of the elite C-60 wing in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said. The encounter took place in the afternoon in the jungles of Mouza Dolandha in the adjoining Naxal-affected district, they said.
According to a release issued by the office of Gadchiroli SP, C-60 commandos of the district police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the forests when the exchange of fire took place between them and a group of ultras. The body of a woman Naxal was later found at the encounter spot, the release said, adding her identity is yet to be ascertained.
Naxal-related material was also found at the spot, it added..
