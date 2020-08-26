Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police busts narco-terror racket with links to KLF; wanted smuggler, constable held

The police constable, Karamjit Singh of Muktsar, was facilitating safe movement of drugs and money during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said. Rajinder's brother-in-law has also been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for his involvement in the racket, which has been traced to associates of deceased terrorist Harmeet Singh alias PhD, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:21 IST
Punjab Police busts narco-terror racket with links to KLF; wanted smuggler, constable held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an international narco-terror racket with links to proscribed militant group Khalistan Liberation Force with the arrest of a wanted drug smuggler and a constable. The drug smuggler has been identified as Rajinder Singh alias Ganja. The police constable, Karamjit Singh of Muktsar, was facilitating safe movement of drugs and money during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

Rajinder's brother-in-law has also been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for his involvement in the racket, which has been traced to associates of deceased terrorist Harmeet Singh alias PhD, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement here. A .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges and 530 grams heroin were recovered from Rajinder's possession, he said.

Rajinder faces several drugs and arms-related cases. He was also involved in hawala transactions to the tune of Rs 12 crore, the police said. He told police that he was involved in the distribution of drugs which were arranged by Navpreet Singh alias Nav, a notorious smuggler wanted by the Punjab Police in murder and narcotics-related cases, they said.

He further confessed that he had supplied huge quantities of drugs to various smugglers in different parts of Punjab on the directions of Navpreet. Rajinder used to receive drug consignments mostly coming from Srinagar and Delhi for distribution in Punjab, DGP Gupta said.

The funds generated through the drug business were sent back to Navpreet through hawala channels, he said. Interrogation of Rajinder led to the arrest of his brother-in-law Chirag Rathi from Muzaffarnagar, and also police constable Karamjit Singh. The constable is currently posted as driver with the deputy director, Chief Chemical Examiner, Kharar, Gupta said.

Rajinder had provided a large sum of money to his brother-in-law. His brother-in-law has admitted that he along with his maternal uncle had spent over Rs 1 crore of the drug money to buy properties and vehicles, he said. Rajinder got an Aadhaar card and a passport with the help of fake documents from Uttar Pradesh and was planning to flee India in the near future, the officer said, adding that the accused had also constructed a lot of properties in and around Chandigarh and Amritsar.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete ...

SDMC leaders threaten protest outside Kejriwal's house over 'pending' funds

Leaders of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday threatened to hold a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence if the AAP government does not release the civic bodys allegedly pending funds in 15 ...

Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases

Spain reported 3,594 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as it struggled to contain a second wave of contagion that hit a peak of some 8,000 cases last Friday.The country has registered the largest number of cases in western Europe sinc...

Sports News Roundup: Serena stunned by Sakkari; Day doubts DeChambeau's body can sustain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Serena stunned by Sakkari at Western and Southern OpenSerena Williams was sent spinning out of the Western and Southern Open by Maria Sakkari on Tuesday after the Greek rallied from a set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020