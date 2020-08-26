12 more die of COVID in Rajasthan; ex-minister tests positive

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 12 more COVID-19 deaths taking the fatalities due to the disease in the state to 992, a health department official said. The positive patients include the state’s former tourism minister Vishvendra Singh. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated myself. All those who have come in touch with me in the past few days should also isolate themselves and get themselves tested," Singh said in a tweet. The state also reported 1,345 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

The total number of infected people now stands at 74,670 in Rajasthan and out of these, 14,099 are undergoing treatment. The official said 58,891 people have been discharged till now after treatment. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 263 till now, followed by 89 in Jodhpur, 69 in Bikaner, 67 each in Bharatpur and Ajmer, 66 in Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 24 in Udaipur, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur. Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 610 new cases, including 304 in Jodhpur, 295 in Jaipur, 147 in Bikaner, 92 in Alwar, 87 in Ajmer, 67 in Pali, 51 in Sikar, 45 in Kota besides cases reported in other districts of the state.