Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSR Congress Party leader slams Chandrababu Naidu, says TDP hampering development of state

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday slammed N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that Naidu was criticising the government as "he could not loot the people any longer".

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:55 IST
YSR Congress Party leader slams Chandrababu Naidu, says TDP hampering development of state
YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday slammed N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that Naidu was criticising the government as "he could not loot the people any longer". "Chandrababu called our Chief Minister's rule destructive. He has to clearly explain what kind of destruction took place," Reddy said.

He said the Chief Minister has introduced welfare schemes, is delivering corruption-free governance and has faced the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently. "Where is this destruction? Chandrababu was the one who had caused destruction in the system. He had looted the public exchequer by bringing loans to the tune of more than Rs 3 lakh crores. It seems Chandrababu is worrying that the destruction took place during his regime is over now and there is no scope for it in Jagan's regime," Reddy said.

He asked Naidu where he and his son were when the pandemic was spreading in the state. "Chandrababu sat in Hyderabad, spending time on Zoom meetings and creating hurdles for the Jagan government. No other state in the country has an opposition like the TDP which hampers the development of the state. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to make the Amravati agitation a state issue, as he lost the opportunity to loot thousands of crores while the Chief Minister does justice to 11,000 farmers in Amravati," Reddy added.

"Why are the Left parties not questioning the TDP which is hampering the allotment process of land pattas to the poor? How can they hold protests along with TDP? The decision of decentralization of administration has been taken after a one-year discussion and has been taken for the benefit of the people. TDP is trying to create hurdles but we believe in the judiciary and that justice will be done," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020