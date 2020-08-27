Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand fixes fee for private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients

With reports of arbitrary charges taken by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, Jharkhand Health Department has fixed fees for these hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:58 IST
Jharkhand fixes fee for private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With reports of arbitrary charges taken by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, Jharkhand Health Department has fixed fees for these hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. "Several incidents of exploitation by private hospitals were being reported so the government has decided to fix rates of COVID-19 treatment across the state. Our effort is to ensure that patients do not have to face financial burden if they are infected with the virus. If hospitals are found to be in violation of these rules, legal action will be taken," Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said.

According to State Health Department, all districts have been divided into three categories, A, B, and C, and hospitals in the districts are further divided into two categories - NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and non-NABH. The prices have been fixed according to these categories. Pricing in the Group A district (NABH) ranges from Rs 6000 for a patient without symptoms, Rs 10,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen), to Rs 18,000 for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ventilator. For the non-NABH group, the pricing ranges from 5,500 for patients without symptoms, Rs 8,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen) to Rs 15,000 for ICU with the ventilator.

For Group B (NABH) prices range from Rs 5,500 for a patient without symptoms, Rs 8,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen), to Rs 14,400 for an ICU ventilator. For the non-NABH group, prices range from Rs 5,000 for asymptomatic patients, Rs 6,400 for isolation beds to Rs 10,800 for ICU ventilator. For Group C (NABH), prices range from Rs 5000 for the patient without symptoms, Rs 6,000 for isolation beds, and Rs 10,800 with ICU ventilator. For the non-NABH group, prices range from Rs 4000 for patients without symptoms, 4800 for isolation beds and Rs 9000 for ICU with ventilator. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealands deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020