Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM urges Japan to strengthen partnership in state

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said India and Japan are natural partners and urged Japan to strengthen their partnership in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:30 IST
Karnataka CM urges Japan to strengthen partnership in state
Karnataka Chief Minister addressed the India-Japan Business Forum virtual event (Photo tweeted by the Chief Minister). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said India and Japan are natural partners and urged Japan to strengthen their partnership in the state. "Addressed the Indo-Japan Business Forum virtual event today. Urged Japan, which has a significant presence in Karnataka to strengthen their partnership in the state. Our government has taken strong measures to build a robust economy and make Karnataka a benchmark state in India," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister said India and Japan are natural partners and would like to strengthen the partnership further. "We have shared values as we both have belief in democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law," he said.

Stressing that India-Japan relationship has transformed into a partnership of great substance and purpose, the Chief Minister said: "To achieve more significant economic transformation, India encourages FDI investment from Japanese companies in all sectors. India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is a comprehensive deal covering both trades in goods and services." The Chief Minister also highlighted that India is one of the "most attractive investment destinations for Japanese companies."

"FDI from Japan to India increased from USD 1.6 billion in 2017-18 to USD 3.2 billion in 2019-20. For us in Karnataka, Japan is an important partner," he said. The Chief Minister said Karnataka is also one of the first states to lift the lockdown gradually and re-start economic activities.

"Our State is at the forefront of attracting FDI into the country, and I can assure you that we will set the benchmark as we progress beyond the COVID-19 phase," he said. The Chief Minister underlined that Karnataka has set up a Japanese Industrial Township at Vasanthanarasapura near Tumkuru town.

"519 acres of land has been developed and made ready with infrastructure facilities such as roads, power, and water supply," he said. The Chief Minister said his government has taken several steps to ensure investors find it easy to do business in Karnataka.

"We have simplified processes, set up a single-window for investors and engaged in regular discussion with the industry to create a stable, policy-driven environment," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...

Will hand over 85,000 dignity houses in GHMC limits by December: Telangana Minister

Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the government will hand over a total of 85,000 dignity houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC limits by December 2020. Rao ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020