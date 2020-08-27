Retired Police Inspector shoots himself dead after firing at son in Greater Noida

A retired Police Inspector allegedly shot himself dead after shooting at his son following an argument with him in Escort Colony, said police on Wednesday. His son is admitted at a hospital after he was injured in his chest and a leg.

"We are being told by his neighbours that the retired cop was addicted to liquor. There were arguments between them quite often. He first shot his son with his licensed revolver, then shot himself and died on spot. Son is admitted at the hospital," Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida told ANI. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)