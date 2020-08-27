Left Menu
Visakhapatnam country liquor unit raided, 4300 litres jaggery wash destroyed

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police raided a country liquor making unit on the outskirts of Makavaram village, Anakapalli Mandal in Visakhapatnam district and destroyed 4,300 litres of jaggery wash.

27-08-2020
SEB raided country liquor making unit in Visakhapatnam district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police raided a country liquor making unit on the outskirts of Makavaram village, Anakapalli Mandal in Visakhapatnam district and destroyed 4,300 litres of jaggery wash. This raid was conducted on Wednesday evening.

Jaggery wash is used in making illicitly distilled liquor. SEB Circle Inspector Upendra said that they will soon identify and arrest the owners of the country liquor unit.

He informed that sale and transport of country liquor is a punishable offence under Andhra Pradesh liquor prohibition act , with eight years of imprisonment. Further, he said bind over cases will be imposed with one-year imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine. In case any person is proved to commit the crime three times, Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be imposed on them. (ANI)

