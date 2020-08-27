Left Menu
Mumbai: 4 feared trapped as part of 3-storey building caves in

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:21 IST
At least four persons are feared trapped after a portion of a three-storey building in Nagpada area of south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday, the fire brigade officials said. The toilet block portion of the building on Shuklaji Street caved in around 1 pm, they said.

Five fire engines, a quick response vehicle and ambulances have reached the spot and the rescue operation is on, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

