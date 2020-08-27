Mumbai: 4 feared trapped as part of 3-storey building caves in

Mumbai: 4 feared trapped as part of 3-storey building caves inPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:21 IST
At least four persons are feared trapped after a portion of a three-storey building in Nagpada area of south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday, the fire brigade officials said. The toilet block portion of the building on Shuklaji Street caved in around 1 pm, they said.
Five fire engines, a quick response vehicle and ambulances have reached the spot and the rescue operation is on, the officials said. Further details are awaited.
