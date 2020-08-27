Left Menu
COVID-19: UP CM directs officials to keep special vigil in 4 districts

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed the need for continuing all efforts to break the chain of the infection, for which, he said surveillance, contact-tracing and door-to-door survey also have an important role to play along with medical testing, an official release issued here said. Adityanath expressed satisfaction over 50 lakh COVID-19 tests being conducted in the state so far.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:00 IST
COVID-19: UP CM directs officials to keep special vigil in 4 districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to maintain special vigil in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar ,Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur and further strengthen the medical facilities in the four districts in view of the COVID-19 situation. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed the need for continuing all efforts to break the chain of the infection, for which, he said surveillance, contact-tracing and door-to-door survey also have an important role to play along with medical testing, an official release issued here said.

Adityanath expressed satisfaction over 50 lakh COVID-19 tests being conducted in the state so far. The chief minister reiterated that fogging and sanitization drive should be continued on every Saturday and Sunday which is proving helpful in not only breaking the chain of the coronavirus but also in checking communicable diseases.

He directed all the district magistrates to ensure closure of markets on weekends..

