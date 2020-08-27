Urea sales witnessing surge Kharif season: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has said that urea sales are witnessing surge this Kharif season almost everywhere in the country.

He said Government of India is making every effort to strengthen supply from domestic units as well as from imports when required. The cycle of import has been shortened to augment the supply in line with the peak in demand this season.

Shri Gowda was speaking to Agriculture Minister of Karnataka Shri B .C Patil who met Shri Gowda in New Delhi today regarding the availability of urea in Karnataka.

Shri Gowda said Due to persistent efforts of Union Government and continued support from respective State Governments, urea stock is comfortable across the country.

As far as the State of Karnataka is concerned, the requirement projected for the entire Kharif 2020 season is 8.50 Lakh MT. Correspondingly, the requirement from 1st April to 26th August was 6.46 Lakh MT against which Department of Fertilisers has ensured availability of 10.24 Lakh MT, including the opening stock of 3.16 Lakh MT. During this period, the sales of Urea have been 8.26 LMT as compared with the Sales of Urea of 5.20 Lakh MT during the corresponding period last year.

Despite this unprecedented high demand for Urea this season, the Urea availability has remained comfortable in the State.

Shri Gowda appreciated steps taken by the Government of Karnataka against hoarders and black marketeers.

He assured that supply of urea will be augmented in coming days, as per requirement. Department of Fertilisers is closely monitoring the availability situation, and steps have been taken by the Department of Fertilisers to ensure that urea will be made available in time to farmers in Karnataka.

Shri Patil thanked Shri Gowda and officers of the Department of Fertilisers for the timely supply of fertilisers to the State. He, however, said that the supply of urea needs to be scaled up in the State. The State is seeing a significant increase in net sown area by nearly 11.17 lakh hectares which are 20 % more than the previous five-year average. This has resulted in a surge in urea demand and sales in the State.

He requested for Central Government's support in augmenting the availability of urea in Karnataka.

