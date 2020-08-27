Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi aims at 25 percent green cover by 2023

The green cover should be at least 66 percent of the total area in hilly regions and 20 percent in the plains. “We can achieve this target in the next three years if land is available,” Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:07 IST
Delhi aims at 25 percent green cover by 2023

The Delhi government has set an ambitious target to increase the city's green cover from 22 percent at present to 25 percent in the next three years, officials said on Thursday. According to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released in 2019, Delhi's green cover, comprising forest and tree cover, is 324 sq km or 21.9 percent of the total area at present. It was 305.4 sq km or 20.6 percent in 2017. “According to our assessment, Delhi's green cover can be increased to 25 percent of its total area of 1,484 sq km. It means 45 sq km land is available with various departments in Delhi for afforestation purposes,” Principal Conservator of Forests Ishwar Singh said.

“This is the maximum green cover achievable in the city. Thereafter, we will work on a five-year plan to improve the quality of our forest cover which will improve its carbon sink capacity,” he said. The National Forest Policy aims at bringing a minimum one-third of India's total geographical area under green cover. The green cover should be at least 66 percent of the total area in hilly regions and 20 percent in the plains.

“We can achieve this target in the next three years if land is available,” Singh said. The Forest Department has already asked the Delhi Development Authority and the development commissioner to create a “forest land bank” which can be utilized in the future for compensatory plantation by various departments and agencies. The creation of a land bank will simplify the process of compensatory plantation and avoid delays in projects, Singh said. “There will be no need to identify a new piece of land for compensatory afforestation every time a project comes up,” he said, adding most of the land needed is available on Yamuna floodplains.

“No development activity can be taken up on the floodplains. It is the most suitable area for afforestation activity,” the PPCF said. However, environmentalists have opposed using Yamuna floodplains for afforestation purposes, claiming any compensatory afforestation can result in an "avoidable alteration in the natural functions of the floodplains".

On this, Singh said that plantation exercises will be undertaken on the extended part of the floodplains where river water does not reach often. “We are not going to plant trees immediately along the river, it will alter its flow. Enough area will be left for the river to swell during monsoon. Even if the flood water reaches the trees, it will only for a few days… which will not cause any harm,” he said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he has been left out of the France squad. Frances coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday confirmed the news, Goal.com reported.The 27-year-old Pogba w...

FEATURE-COVID-19 reveals risky life on the buses for Ethiopia's child conductors

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Aug 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Every day, Tarekegn Medhin wakes up at dawn to search for a conductor job at one of Addis Ababas frenetic minibus depots.Despite lousy working conditions and chronic shou...

JITO Offers Scholarship to Children of COVID Front Line Workers

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Aug 27 ANINewsVoir The Jain International Trade Organization JITO, Chennai has extended scholarships for the children of frontline COVID workers, medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling bus...

Yogi orders expeditious actions against corrupt govt officials: ACS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to expedite the action being taken against government employees involved in corruption. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said following the CMs dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020