JIPMER told to increase number of beds for COVID-19 patients

The JIPMER hospital here has been ordered to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, from the present 279 to 700. An order to this effect was issued by the Puducherry Collector T Arun on Thursday.

In view of the COVID-19 situation that has seen 2,434 people being infected so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Health Department expressed the need for additional beds. Meanwhile, the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi thanked the Central government for facilitating the visits of teams from the JIPMER and also from the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, to help the Puducherry government combat the pandemic.

The two teams had discussions with Bedi, who said in a Whatsapp message that the teams have submitted a report on the pandemic situation here. The Union Territory recorded 511 new virus cases and 10 deaths during the day.