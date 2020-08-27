Left Menu
Gehlot cancels meeting with visitors after 10 people at CMO, CM residence test COVID positive

In total 10 people at the CMO and CMR have tested positive, and the chief minister has cancelled his meetings with visitors as a precautionary measure, a statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot canceled his meetings with visitors after 10 people at his office and residence tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Nine staffers, including clerks, of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and one member of the staff at Chief Minister's Residence (CMR) tested positive for the disease, sources said. In total 10 people at the CMO and CMR have tested positive, and the chief minister has canceled his meetings with visitors as a precautionary measure, a statement said. "Those who wish to meet the chief ministers have to come in contact with security staff and other personnel at the CMO and residence and in view of the safety for the visitors, the chief minister has canceled all meetings with visitors," it said. Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting which was scheduled on Thursday at the Chief Minister's Residence was also canceled. While no reason was officially disclosed, sources indicated that the meeting was canceled in view of the positive cases at the CMO and at the CMR.

